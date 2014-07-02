The NT 65/2 Tact² professional wet/dry vacuum cleaner features Kärcher’s unique double Tact system for automatic filter cleaning even in extreme operating environments. Tact² enables high productivity even when collecting large quantities of fine dust, and the machine is ideal for the removal of all types of dirt - from liquids, mud and rough dirt to large quantities of fine dust. Additional features, like the adjustable push handle, high mobility and robustness complete this highly convenient and effective vacuum cleaner. It is an attractive option for groups within the professional sector, especially construction, industry, automotive and food industry.