Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 65/2 Tact²
High capacity, high filtration professional multi-purpose vacuum cleaner with twin motors and Tact² automatic filter clean system for heavy duty dust extraction.
The NT 65/2 Tact² professional wet/dry vacuum cleaner features Kärcher’s unique double Tact system for automatic filter cleaning even in extreme operating environments. Tact² enables high productivity even when collecting large quantities of fine dust, and the machine is ideal for the removal of all types of dirt - from liquids, mud and rough dirt to large quantities of fine dust. Additional features, like the adjustable push handle, high mobility and robustness complete this highly convenient and effective vacuum cleaner. It is an attractive option for groups within the professional sector, especially construction, industry, automotive and food industry.
Features and benefits
Easy transportAdjustable push handle and large wheels make transport easy even on uneven surfaces.
Smart accessory storageFor example, the floor tool can be quickly fixed any way round.
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²This divided flat pleated filter is cleaned by air blasts and can be removed from the clean side. Fine dusts cannot block the filter. A constant high air flow is maintained. Over 1000 kg of category A fine dust can be vacuumed without the need to change the filter.
Practical storage
- On-board practical storage for tools, small items and bottles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Container capacity (l)
|65
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2760
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|24.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|31.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|575 x 490 x 880
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Antistatic system
- Filter cleaning: Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor