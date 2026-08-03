Six-metre long earthing cable to establish potential equalisation between the blasting unit and the item to be cleaned during dry ice blasting. This is especially necessary if the item to be cleaned is insulated, for example a metal tool on a rubber mat. In this instance, the earthing cable can prevent electrostatic discharges. The cable has strong clamps on either end, which can be attached to the machine at one end and to the item to be cleaned at the other.