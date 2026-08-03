Pet cleaning brush
For thoroughly brushing animal fur: the fur-cleaning brush removes even stubborn dirt from fur.
With the fur-cleaning brush, you can easily brush stubborn dirt out of the animal's fur. The pleasantly soft rubber material is flexible and adapts to the animal. The stainless steel prongs with nubs feel pleasant for the animal. And the hand strap can be adjusted to different operators.
Features and benefits
Pet Cleaning Brush
- Removes stubborn dirt from the animal's fur.
Stainless steel prongs with nubs
- Comfortable for the pet.
Adjustable hand strap
- Adjustable for different operators.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|131 x 83 x 50
Application areas
- Pets/dogs