RCV 5 accessories set
The accessories set for the RCV 5 robotic vacuum cleaner comprises 1 main brush, 1 wiping cloth, 2 side brushes and 2 filters.
For perfect cleaning results like the first day: The accessories set enables the RCV 5 robotic vacuum cleaner to clean like a new device. The set contains spare parts, which are easy to change. This extends the life of the RCV 5 and ensures an optimal cleaning performance like the first day. The set includes 1 main brush, 1 wiping cloth, 2 side brushes and 2 filters.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (-part)
|6
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|190 x 125 x 82