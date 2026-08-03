Surface Cleaner FR 50 Me
Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with 500 mm working width. Ideal for large areas.With double ceramic bearings, push handle, non-marking swivel castors and detergent dosing system.
The FR 50 surface cleaner is hot water resistant, has a stainless steel housing and a working width of 500 mm, suitable for cleaning large areas. The FR 50 features double ceramic bearings, convenient push handle, non-marking swivel castors and integrated low-pressure detergent dosing system. Nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Technical data: Max. 250 bar, 1800 l/h, 80°C.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter (mm)
|500
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Colour
|silver
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|14