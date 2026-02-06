High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/20 De
The new HDS 8/20 De hot water high-pressure cleaner impresses with its powerful diesel engine and robust Kärcher crankshaft pump, even where no power connection is available.
The HDS 8/20 D hot water high-pressure cleaner has a powerful diesel engine with electro start, a robust and durable crankshaft pump and, last but not least, very efficient burner technology. These provide excellent cleaning results even in more difficult conditions, such as areas where there is no power supply. Ideal for applications in the construction sector, with the municipal authorities or for building service contractors, the machine provides an hourly water volume of 800 litres and 200 bar of working pressure when removing stubborn dirt. An integrated 30-litre fuel tank allows the pressure cleaner to be used for long periods of time. Tried-and-tested safety technology, comprising a thermo and safety valve, water filter, exhaust temperature monitoring and Soft Damping System (SDS), reliably protects all important components, while a robust tubular steel frame protects the machine against external damage. Puncture-proof tyres, a steering roller/castor with a parking brake, ergonomic push handles and a user-friendly single-button selector switch are also included in the standard equipment. Accessories, such as a high-pressure hose and lance, can be effortlessly stored directly on the machine.
Features and benefits
Economical, diesel-powered combustion engineAllows independence of external power sources. Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. With convenient electro start.
Outstanding mobilityLarge, puncture-proof tyres and steering roller/castor with parking brake. Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability. Crane loading possible thanks to the sturdy tubular steel frame.
Robust design for the toughest jobsSturdy tubular steel frame protects the machine against external effects. Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter. Suitable for crane loading in rental business and construction sector.
Accessories concept
- Storage possibilities for all accessory parts directly on the machine.
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- Ergonomic handle and hose storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|800
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|200 / 20
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|max. 80
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|30
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|5.9
|Fuel tank (l)
|30
|Fuels
|Diesel / Light oil
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|Mobile
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|243
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|248
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1130 x 910 x 895
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Cage frame
- Electro start
- Sturdy tubular steel frame for crane loading
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning machines or vehicles in the construction or transport sectors
- For use by cleaning professionals and municipal authorities to remove stubborn dirt