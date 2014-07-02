Hot water high-pressure cleaners: Fighting viruses, germs and bacteria with high pressure and heat

Certification for Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners

Within the framework of a quantitative suspension test, the viral reduction capacity of Kärcher high-pressure cleaners with a hot water function was evaluated in an independent laboratory. A test with comparable parameters was reconstructed without the application of a hot water high-pressure cleaner, and, using a simulated temperature profile, the efficacy of the machines at different temperatures on various test viruses was validated.

The result: Already from a water temperature of 65 ° C – when applied to a contaminated surface – and with a contact time of under one minute, enveloped viruses such as corona, influenza, ebolavirus and hantavirus can be effectively reduced. Non-enveloped adenoviruses are effectively fought from 75 °C and a with contact time of less than five minutes.

The disinfectant effect is thus proved and the machines are classified as "limited virucidal PLUS" in accordance with the effective range defined by the Robert Koch Institute. This designation applies to products that can deactivate all enveloped viruses, such as corona, influenza or HI viruses, as well as the non-enveloped adeno-, rota- and noroviruses. The effectiveness thus covers the viruses that are particularly often responsible for disease outbreaks.