High-pressure cleaner HDS 13/20-4 S
For maximum performance in the harshest conditions: the super class hot water high-pressure cleaner with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and robust 3-piston axial pump.
As one of the most powerful machines in Kärcher's super class, the HDS 13/20-4 S hot water high-pressure cleaner impresses with the best cleaning results under the harshest operating conditions. High-quality components such as the low-speed, 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston provide maximum quality, while the economical eco!efficiency mode ensures maximum efficiency. Very easy to operate and maintain, ergonomically designed and easy to transport, the HDS 13/20-4 S also scores highly in terms of user-friendliness. This is underlined not least by the energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050-millimetre-long spray lance with patented nozzle technology. The optimised burner engineering, 2 detergent tanks, extensive safety technology, time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners and sophisticated accessory storage options round off the machine's lavish equipment package.
Features and benefits
High efficiencyIn eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Maximum efficiencyHighly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology. 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump. Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machineOn-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes 2 hooks for suction hose and power cord. Spacious storage compartment, e.g. for detergents, gloves or tools.
Operational safety
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
- EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun.
- Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
Detergent dosing unit
- Easy to switch between detergent tank 1 and 2.
- Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
- Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges.
- Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability.
Easy to use controls
- One switch for all unit functions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|600 - 1300
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 200 / 3 - 20
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|9.5
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|7.6
|Connected load (kW)
|9.5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|206
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|215.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 400 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
- Option for the 2 spray lance operation
- Pole reverse plug (3~)
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities