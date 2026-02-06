High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18-4 C EASY!
The three-phase HDS 8/18-4 C is the most powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner in the Compact class. With 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and eco!efficiency mode.
The HDS 8/18-4 C is the most powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner in our HDS Compact class. The three-phase machine with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor offers everything you could expect when it comes to ease of use, ergonomics and efficient use of resources. Users will be impressed by features like the simple single-button operation and the high level of mobility provided by the large wheels and steering roller. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The hard-wearing chassis ensures optimum safety, as the tanks for cleaning agents and fuel are securely integrated. Handy storage compartments for accessories and tools completethe wide range of features offered by the HDS 8/18-4 C Classic.
Features and benefits
Economic efficiencyeco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use. Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%. Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
User-friendlinessIntuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch. Large tank opening with filling chute. Tanks for cleaning agent, calcification protection and fuel can be conveniently filled from outside without opening the hood.
StorageLockable accessory compartment for nozzles, tools, etc. Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose. Integrated lance holder for transport.
Reliability
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
- Large water filter protects pump against damage.
- Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage.
Portability
- "Jogger" design with large wheels and steering roller.
- Large integrated handles in the chassis.
- Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|300 - 800
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|6
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|5
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|15
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|120.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|129.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1060 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated fuel and detergent tank
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities