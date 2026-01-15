Stone and paving cleaner RM 623, 5l
This powerful cleaner effortlessly removes oil, grease, soot, dust and dirt caused by emissions from stone and aluminium façades, stone walls, patios and other stone surfaces. With all-in-one protective formula to keep surfaces clean for longer and protect against wind and weather.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight (kg)
|5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|192 x 145 x 248
Application areas
- Terrace
- Aluminium façades
- Stone surfaces
- Garden and stone walls