the K 1 pressure washer is ideally suited to tackling occasional, small cleaning tasks around the house. It is ideal, for example, for cleaning garden furniture, bicycles and small patios. The flat jet nozzle included cleans powerfully, even on sensitive surfaces. Just right for occasional cleaning of light contamination. A built-in water filter reliably protects the pump against dirt particles. After cleaning, the high-pressure hose and spray lance can quickly and easily be stowed away by attaching them to the device. Thanks to its small and lightweight design, the K 1 is easy to carry and can be stowed even where space is limited.