Make dirt on cars, steps, gardening tools and outdoor furniture a thing of the past: the K 2 Premium VPS pressure washer features a Dirt Blaster with rotating spot jet, making it the ideal solution for occasional cleaning tasks around your property. The rotating jet of the Dirt Blaster makes light work of even stubborn dirt. Using the Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The smooth-running wheels make the K 2 Premium VPS pressure washer easy to transport to wherever it is needed. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the five-metre high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. All supplied accessories can be easily stored on the K 2 Premium VPS itself.