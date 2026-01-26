Be it in the boot of a car or up on a shelf, thanks to its compact dimensions, the K 4 Compact UM pressure washer fits anywhere without difficulty. The K 4 Compact UM can be easily transported and quickly stowed and provides the full power of a pressure washer. In addition, the height-adjustable aluminium telescopic handle ensures a convenient pulling height. Incl. WB 150 Power Brush for splash-free cleaning of sensitive surfaces. The effective combination of high-pressure and manual brush pressure saves energy, water and up to 30 % of the time. Further equipment details: Carrying handle, Quick Connect trigger gun, 6 metre high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance (VPS), dirt blaster and water filter. The high-pressure hose and the cable can be practically stored on the front cover. The K 4 Compact UM with an area performance of 30 m²/h is ideally suited to the occasional cleaning of moderate dirt (small cars, garden fences, bicycles, etc.).