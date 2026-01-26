Pressure washer K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition

Easy to transport and quick to stow away: The K 4 Compact UM with telescopic handle for occasional use on moderate dirt. Including WB 150 Power Brush. 30 m²/h area performance.

Be it in the boot of a car or up on a shelf, thanks to its compact dimensions, the K 4 Compact UM pressure washer fits anywhere without difficulty. The K 4 Compact UM can be easily transported and quickly stowed and provides the full power of a pressure washer. In addition, the height-adjustable aluminium telescopic handle ensures a convenient pulling height. Incl. WB 150 Power Brush for splash-free cleaning of sensitive surfaces. The effective combination of high-pressure and manual brush pressure saves energy, water and up to 30 % of the time. Further equipment details: Carrying handle, Quick Connect trigger gun, 6 metre high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance (VPS), dirt blaster and water filter. The high-pressure hose and the cable can be practically stored on the front cover. The K 4 Compact UM with an area performance of 30 m²/h is ideally suited to the occasional cleaning of moderate dirt (small cars, garden fences, bicycles, etc.).

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition: Compact and lightweight device
Easy to transport for flexible cleaning.
Pressure washer K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition: Telescopic handle
The aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Pressure washer K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition: Detergent use
Suction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
  • Convenient and space-saving storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
Flow rate (l/h) 420
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1.8
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 273 x 256 x 456

Scope of supply

  • WB 150 Power Brush
  • High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 6 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Telescopic handle
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Small cars
Accessories
Cleaning agents