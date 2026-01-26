Pressure washer K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
Easy to transport and quick to stow away: The K 4 Compact UM with telescopic handle for occasional use on moderate dirt. Including WB 150 Power Brush. 30 m²/h area performance.
Be it in the boot of a car or up on a shelf, thanks to its compact dimensions, the K 4 Compact UM pressure washer fits anywhere without difficulty. The K 4 Compact UM can be easily transported and quickly stowed and provides the full power of a pressure washer. In addition, the height-adjustable aluminium telescopic handle ensures a convenient pulling height. Incl. WB 150 Power Brush for splash-free cleaning of sensitive surfaces. The effective combination of high-pressure and manual brush pressure saves energy, water and up to 30 % of the time. Further equipment details: Carrying handle, Quick Connect trigger gun, 6 metre high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance (VPS), dirt blaster and water filter. The high-pressure hose and the cable can be practically stored on the front cover. The K 4 Compact UM with an area performance of 30 m²/h is ideally suited to the occasional cleaning of moderate dirt (small cars, garden fences, bicycles, etc.).
Features and benefits
Compact and lightweight deviceEasy to transport for flexible cleaning.
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Detergent useSuction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Convenient and space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
|Flow rate (l/h)
|420
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.8
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|273 x 256 x 456
Scope of supply
- WB 150 Power Brush
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars