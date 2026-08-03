RM 650 Car Glass Cleaner + RM 651 Interior Cleaner, 500ml
The car-cleaning dream team: RM 650 Car Glass Cleaner for streak-free car windows is perfectly complemented by the RM 651 Interior Cleaner for a fresh and clean interior.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|2 x 500
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
Application areas
- Vehicles