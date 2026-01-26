The KB 5 cordless electric broom is an ideal intermediate cleaning device for hard floors and carpets. The KB 5 is powered by a lithium-ion battery and provides exceptional cleaning performance in a compact design. This lightweight and space-saving cordless electric broom completely removes visible dirt with its universal brush. Thanks to its flexible double joint, it can effortlessly fit between chairs and under furniture, cleans staircases with no problems and sweeps effectively up to edges. It can be used to work ergonomically without having to bend down and boasts an automatic on/off function as well as a convenient waste container that can be removed from the side.