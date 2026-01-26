Pressure washer K 2 Classic

Ultra-compact, easy to transport and easy to store: The K 2 Classic pressure washer is ideally suited for lighter soiling around the home.

Compact design meets (cleaning) power: The K 2 Classic is easy to handle, portable and flexible, yet offers the full power of a pressure washer. The device can be conveniently stored almost anywhere at any time to save space, and the high-pressure hose can be stored effortlessly on the front cover. Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 3-metre high-pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster and water filter, the K 2 Compact is ideal for occasional use on light dirt on garden furniture, gardening tools, bicycles and elsewhere around the home. The area performance is 20 m²/h.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 Classic: Hose storage on the front cover
Hose storage on the front cover
The hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Pressure washer K 2 Classic: Sits comfortably in the hand
Sits comfortably in the hand
The device is easy to transport. When the carrying handle is not needed, it disappears into the housing.
Pressure washer K 2 Classic: Easy Connect
Easy Connect
The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
  • Spray lances are always ready to hand and after the work is done, everything can be stored on the device to save space.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) max. 110 / max. 11
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1.4
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 178 x 219 x 415

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • One-jet spray lance
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 3 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2 Classic
Pressure washer K 2 Classic
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Small cars
Accessories
