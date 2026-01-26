Pressure washer K 3
You can always count on the K 3 pressure washer: The trusty assistant is well suited to light dirt on smaller garden surfaces and patios, garden furniture, cars, etc.
With the K 3 pressure washer, dirt is a thing of the past. Thanks to its 6-metre long high-pressure hose, the washer is perfect for occasional use around the home and gives a sparkling shine to small garden surfaces and patios, as well as garden furniture and cars. Thanks to the Vario Power Spray Lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet loosens even the most stubborn dirt, and the pump is protected by a water filter – for a long lifetime. The smooth-running wheels make the K 3 pressure washer easy to transport to wherever it is needed.
Features and benefits
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Tidy storageStore hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Large wheelsFor safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths. Easy to manoeuvre.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 380
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|242 x 285 x 805
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Terrace
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles