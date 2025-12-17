For greater control and better handling – using the Kärcher Home & Garden app, the user is assisted in many cleaning situations and with different cleaning objects. The application consultant describes the optimal pressure level for the selected cleaning object. The pressure can be manually adjusted by turning the Vario Power spray lance. The app also offers other useful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. Other equipment details: The G 160 Q Power Control spray gun, the Dirt Blaster, the Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for the fast and clean changeover of the detergent, the high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for comfortable transportation and space-saving storage, the Quick Connect system for effortless and time-saving connection and disconnection of the high-pressure hose and the device and the spray gun, as well as the parking position for readily accessible accessories.