With the K 7 Power Flex pressure washer, every surface can be cleaned at the right pressure. The application consultant integrated into the Kärcher Home & Garden app helps the user to find the right pressure by providing practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. The K 7 Power Flex is fitted with a water-cooled motor, and has been designed for frequent cleaning as well as for tackling heavy dirt that often builds up on paths, swimming pools, bicycles or large cars, for example. The extensive range of equipment includes a trigger gun with a practical Quick Connect adapter via a PremiumFlex high-pressure hose, a reliable water filter that protects the pump, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS) and a Dirt Blaster with a rotating spot jet. The pressure setting on the VPS can be adjusted with a simple twisting motion, and the Dirt Blaster makes short work of even the most stubborn dirt. Other equipment details include the Plug 'n' Clean detergent system, the aluminium telescopic handle and the parking position for readily accessible accessories.