Pressure washer K 7 Power Flex
For more power: the K 7 Power Flex pressure washer with PremiumFlex hose, G 180 Q trigger gun, suitable for stubborn dirt on patios, paths and cars.
With the K 7 Power Flex pressure washer, every surface can be cleaned at the right pressure. The application consultant integrated into the Kärcher Home & Garden app helps the user to find the right pressure by providing practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. The K 7 Power Flex is fitted with a water-cooled motor, and has been designed for frequent cleaning as well as for tackling heavy dirt that often builds up on paths, swimming pools, bicycles or large cars, for example. The extensive range of equipment includes a trigger gun with a practical Quick Connect adapter via a PremiumFlex high-pressure hose, a reliable water filter that protects the pump, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS) and a Dirt Blaster with a rotating spot jet. The pressure setting on the VPS can be adjusted with a simple twisting motion, and the Dirt Blaster makes short work of even the most stubborn dirt. Other equipment details include the Plug 'n' Clean detergent system, the aluminium telescopic handle and the parking position for readily accessible accessories.
Features and benefits
Telescopic handle made of high-quality aluminiumThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hoseThe flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement.
Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent systemQuick, simple and convenient – thanks to Plug 'n' Clean, the detergent can be easily changed in just one step.
Outstanding performance
- The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 600
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Connected load (kW)
|3
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|17.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|23
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|458 x 330 x 669
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Vario Power Jet
- Integrated storage net
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Fences
- Garden and stone walls
- Areas around the home and garden
- Cars
- Mobile homes
- Bicycles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture