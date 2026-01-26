Pressure washer K 7 WCM

Performance that is second to none: The K 7 WCM pressure washer with water-cooled motor removes dirt on paths, terraces, garden equipment and vehicles effectively and powerfully.

Powerful cleaning that will impress you! The K 7 WCM is the perfect (cleaning) partner for frequent use and heavy dirt: With its powerful water-cooled motor it puts an end to dirt on paths, terraces, garden equipment and larger vehicles. In order to clean the surfaces particularly effectively and gently, the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) can be adjusted with a simple turn. Other features of the dirt blaster include the rotating point jet which ensures successful cleaning without any compromises even on stubborn dirt. A built-in water filter also reliably protects the pump against dirt particles. In addition, all accessories can be stored directly at the device.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 7 WCM: Outstanding performance
The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Pressure washer K 7 WCM: Detergent application
Equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Pressure washer K 7 WCM: Tidy storage
The hose, spray lance, trigger gun and cable can be stored directly at the device.
Quick Connect system
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
Flow rate (l/h) max. 600
Area performance (m²/h) 60
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 60
Connected load (kW) 3
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 17.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 21.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 369 x 355 x 946

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 10 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Vario Power Jet
  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Pump material: Aluminium
  • Integrated water filter
Application areas
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Outside steps
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Cars
  • Mobile homes
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Bicycles
Accessories
