Sustainable and inexpensive: The barrel pump BP 2.000-18 Barrel is the perfect solution for gardens without a power connection and the perfect watering can replacement. Expensive drinking water is saved thanks to free, nutrient-rich rain water from the water butt. The barrel mounting clamp ensures not only a perfect fixture for different barrels, but also back-friendly operation thanks to an On/Off switch, as well as the option of battery mounting. Thanks to the transparent battery cover, the user has a perfect view of the real-time battery display. To ensure that the hose is not kinked during watering from the barrel, there is a hose guide to guarantee a constant water flow. Depending on requirements and area of application, this hose guide can be located in 3 positions: either clicked into place on the left or right of the battery barrel mounting, or loose at a free space on the edge of the barrel. Thanks to its small size, the light pump can also fit into narrow openings of barrels for example IBC containers. The integrated prefilter protects the pump from contamination.