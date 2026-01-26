Garden pump BP 4.500 Garden Set Plus
Ready to go: the complete set for newbies - the "BP 4.500 Garden Set Plus" incl. garden pump, suction and garden hose. Ideal for garden watering using alternative water sources.
This practical starter set contains everything you need for garden watering from water butts or cisterns. The highlight is, of course, the compact and long-lasting BP 4.500 Garden Pump, which impresses with its high suction power and optimum pressure performance. And like all Kärcher garden pumps, it is maintenance-free, can be installed without tools, and can be conveniently switched on and off without causing back pain thanks to the large foot switch. Furthermore, the watering pump can be upgraded with an automatic start/stop function (by means of an electronic pressure switch) – for even more convenience in the garden or for the service water supply in the household. The garden pump set is complemented by a 3.5 metre vacuum-resistant spiral hose including filter and non-return valve (G1 connection thread, 3/4" diameter), a 20 metre Kärcher PrimoFlex® hose (1/2" diameter) and a nozzle, connectors and a tap adapter. Thanks to its high-grade materials, this set will give you pleasure for an especially long time. Furthermore, Kärcher offers you an optional guarantee extension to 5 years.and a nozzle, connectors and a tap adaptor. Thanks to its high-grade materials, this set will give you pleasure for an especially long time. Furthermore, Kärcher offers you an optional guarantee extension to 5 years.
Features and benefits
Robust and long-lastingKärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Comfortable foot switchEasy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Ready to use immediatelyIncluding complete ready-to-connect spiral and garden hose set for immediate use.
Optimal suction
- The quality pump immediately draws water from a depth of 8 metres, for example from a cistern.
Separate filling hole
- Easy filling before use.
Drain screw
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Optimised connections
- Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|550
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 4500
|Delivery head (m)
|max. 36
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 3.6
|Suction height (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1.5
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|372 x 186 x 231
Scope of supply
- PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
- Incl. PerfectConnect suction kit
- including garden watering set
Equipment
- Optimised union
- Comfortable foot switch
- Separate filling hole
- Water drain valve
- Ergonomic carrying handle
Videos
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells