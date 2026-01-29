Spray extraction cleaner SE 3 Compact Home Floor
The powerful and energy-efficient spray extraction cleaner impresses with its fibre-deep cleaning of textile surfaces such as carpets, as well as its compact design and its system cleaning function to keep the device itself clean.
Deep cleaning down to the fibres and compact design: the SE 3 Compact Home Floor spray extraction cleaner is a powerful and energy-efficient solution for cleaning textile surfaces. Thanks to its compact design, the device can be stowed away to save space, ensuring it is quickly ready to go whenever it is needed for thorough and convenient fibre-deep cleaning. Dirt is removed quickly and effectively from upholstered furniture and carpets. The flexible suction hose and long cable guarantee a high level of comfort, flexibility and freedom of movement. The innovative 2-in-1 spray extraction nozzle XXL, in combination with the extension tubes, enables comfortable upright cleaning of medium-sized carpets. Used on the handle itself, the nozzle can clean larger soft furnishings twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery spray extraction nozzle. With practical storage options on the device, all accessories are always to hand. The 2-in-1 tank system ensures users needn't come into contact with dirt. And once the cleaning is done, the spray extraction cleaner impresses further still with its hygienic system cleaning function to prevent the formation of bacteria and odours. Includes upholstery spray extraction nozzle, spray extraction crevice nozzle and detergent.
Features and benefits
Proven Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning resultsCleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces. Low residual moisture for quick drying of textile surfaces. Effortless and fast cleaning due to efficient spray extraction cleaning method in combination with a powerful yet energy-efficient motor.
Specially developed accessories for easy fibre-deep cleaningThe innovative 2-in-1 spray extraction nozzle XXL, together with the extension tubes, enables convenient cleaning of medium-sized carpets. Can also be used directly on the handle for quick upholstery cleaning. The upholstery spray extraction nozzle can be used to clean ingrained dirt quickly and easily, while the spray extraction crevice nozzle makes light work of cleaning particularly hard to reach areas. Long, highly flexible suction hose for added convenience when cleaning.
Hygienic flush functionAfter cleaning, the device is cleaned using the flush function. This removes any residual dirt and avoids unpleasant odours from the build-up of bacteria. Enables immediate storage of the clean device.
Ultra-compact space-saving device
- Flexible, also in narrow areas or areas that are difficult to access.
- With practical handle for fast and convenient transport of the device.
- Space-saving storage.
Two-tank system
- Simple filling of the fresh water tank.
- Convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any contact with dirt.
Ultra-flexible 2-in-1 hose
- Integrated spray hose for added convenience when cleaning.
- Long, highly flexible suction hose for added convenience when cleaning.
- With swivel joint on hose for even greater freedom of movement.
Practical accessory and hose storage
- Easily transported with just one hand – all enclosed accessories and the hose can be directly stowed on the device.
- All accessories are always attached to the device, so you can rely on them being there at the point of use.
Storage area for small accessories
- Practical for temporary storage during cleaning.
- Perfect for sponges, cloths and other small parts.
Simple and convenient handling
- Switching the device on and off is easy.
- Intuitive operation.
- Ready to clean straight away.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|500
|Operating radius (m)
|6
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|1.7
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|2.9
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Power cable (m)
|3.6
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|450 x 225 x 260
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.9 m
- Spray extraction tubes: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, Plastic
- 2-in-1 spray extraction nozzle XXL
- Spray extraction upholstery nozzle: 88 mm
- Spray extraction crevice nozzle
- Detergents: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- 2-in-1 comfort system: integrated spray extraction hose
Equipment
- Cord storage
- Accessory storage on the device
- Two-tank system
- Practical hose and accessory storage
- Storage space for small parts
- System Cleaning Function
Videos
Application areas
- Carpets
- Upholstery
- Car seats