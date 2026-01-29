Spray extraction cleaner SE 5
The SE 5 spray extraction cleaner makes light work of cleaning textile surfaces such as carpets or upholstery for a hygienic level of clean right down to the fibres. Ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets.
Deep cleaning impact combined with ergonomic design and multifunctionality: the SE 5 spray extraction cleaner with its attractive pull-behind design ensures a hygienic clean on many textile surfaces, such as fitted carpets, upholstery and upholstered furniture, rugs, carpeted stairs, mattresses, wall hangings and car seats. Tried-and-tested spray extraction technology from Kärcher delivers the best cleaning results: fresh tap water and the Kärcher Carpet Cleaner RM 519 are sprayed deep into the textile fibres under pressure and then vacuumed back up together with the loosened dirt – ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets. The SE 5 is a multifunctional 3-in-1 product that can also be used as a fully-fledged wet and dry vacuum cleaner with its extensive range of accessories. Other equipment features: 2-tank system with removable fresh and dirty water tank, ergonomic carrying handle for easy transport and practical accessory storage on the device. After use, the device is easy to clean for a long product life.
Features and benefits
Proven Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning resultsCleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces. Efficient spray extraction technology for quick and effortless cleaning. Low residual moisture for quick drying of textile surfaces.
Easy-to-use 2-tank systemTwo separate tanks for fresh and dirty water, and a carrying handle. Convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any contact with dirt.
Ultra-flexible 2-in-1 hoseIntegrated spray hose for added convenience when cleaning. Long, highly flexible suction hose for added convenience when cleaning. Handle with lock function for continuous spraying when cleaning large textile surfaces.
Multifunctional 3-in-1 product
- Versatile in application for either spray extraction on textile surfaces or for wet and dry vacuuming of carpets and hard floors with the right accessories.
Ergonomic accessories for spray extraction, wet and dry vacuuming
- Easy attachment and removal of accessories with a single click.
- The ergonomic spray extraction floor nozzle makes cleaning even large carpeted areas comfortable.
- Versatile in application with a wide range of accessories for wet and dry vacuuming, such as the switchable dry vacuum floor nozzle, and also compatible with a large selection of accessories for wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Practical storage options for accessories
- The accessories and spray extraction hose can be stowed away on the device – keeping everything neat and tidy and always to hand wherever it's needed.
Hassle-free cleaning with the flat pleated filter
- Non-stop wet and dry vacuum cleaner, no need to interrupt cleaning to change filter.
- Thorough vacuuming with good dust pick-up.
- Separate filter flap for convenient and quick filter removal without having to come into contact with dirt.
Attractive design with large buttons and practical twist locks.
- For easy handling.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Makes transporting the spray extraction cleaner a breeze.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Working width (mm)
|227
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|4
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|4
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Power cable (m)
|6
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|424 x 320 x 466
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Spray extraction tubes: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, Plastic
- Spray extraction floor nozzle with hard floor adapter: 227 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Dry vacuum floor nozzle: Switchable
- Upholstery nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: Standard
- Detergents: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- 2-in-1 comfort system: integrated spray extraction hose
Equipment
- Practical hose and accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Carpets
- Upholstered furniture
- Carpet
- Car seats
- Household textiles, e.g. curtains or cushion covers
- Mattresses