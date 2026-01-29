Steam cleaner SC 1 EasyFix
The compact SC 1 2-in-1 EasyFix steam mop is ideal for quick, chemical-free intermediate cleaning and, thanks to the accompanying EasyFix floor nozzle, it can even sweep the floor clean.
The compact Kärcher SC 1 EasyFix 2-in-1 steam mop (with floor cleaning set) can be used anywhere in the household and cleans without using any chemicals. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. Thanks to its compact dimensions, the device is ideal for quick and thorough intermediate cleaning. When you're done, it can be stored right where it is needed without taking up much space. Whether cleaning fittings, tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods or the smallest crevices and niches – powerful steam and the extensive range of accessories ensure flawless results. Thanks to the EasyFix floor cleaning set, the practical handheld steam cleaner can be converted for floor cleaning in no time. Even stubborn dirt and grease deposits are eliminated in an instant.
Features and benefits
Powerful 3.0 bar steam pressureEasily removes all types of dirt – even in hard-to-reach areas.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning clothOptimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Small, handy and easy to storeThe device can be stored at the location of use for easy access.
Child safety lock on device
- A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
- For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 20
|Heating output (W)
|1200
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 3
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Heat-up time (min)
|3
|Boiler capacity (l)
|0.2
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|321 x 127 x 186
¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). / ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 1 Piece(s)
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Power nozzle
- Round brush, small (black): 1 Piece(s)
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
- Measuring cup: 200 ml
Equipment
- Child safety lock
- Safety valve
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs