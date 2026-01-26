Steam cleaner SC 3 EasyFix
The SC 3 EasyFix steam cleaner with EasyFix floor nozzle and descaling cartridge enables uninterrupted cleaning thanks to the permanently refillable water tank. Heats up in just 30 seconds.
The SC 3 EasyFix is the fastest steam cleaner of its time and is ready to go after a heat-up time of only 30 seconds. The water tank can be refilled at any time for uninterrupted cleaning. The descaling cartridge autonomously decalcifies the water, thereby increasing the service life of the device. The Kärcher SC 3 EasyFix cleans without chemicals and can be used practically anywhere in the home. It can be used on all types of domestic hard surfaces. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. Its extensive accessories deliver hygienic results when cleaning tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of crevices – removing even stubborn dirt. It also comes with the EasyFix floor nozzle with a flexible joint for excellent ergonomics and lamella technology for perfect cleaning results. Using the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be effortlessly attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. Using two-step steam regulation, the steam intensity can be perfectly adapted to the surface and the dirt. Additional details: accessory storage and parking position for the floor nozzle.
Features and benefits
Short heat-up timeWith a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning clothOptimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridgeThe tank is easy to fill at any time – for non-stop steam without interrupting your work. Thanks to the intelligent descaling cartridge, limescale is removed automatically from the water.
Multifunctional accessories
- Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and much more.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
- For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt.
Child safety lock on the steam gun
- A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Two-stage steam flow control
- The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.
Accessory storage and parking position
- Practical accessory storage. Parking position for floor nozzle during breaks.
On/off switch on the device
- Switching the device on and off is easy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 75
|Heating output (W)
|1900
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 3.5
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Heat-up time (min)
|0.5
|Tank capacity (l)
|1
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|360 x 236 x 253
¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). / ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae). / ³⁾ The minimum factor by which the product life is extended, based on internal tests with a water hardness of 20 °dH and carbonate hardness of 15 °dH.
Scope of supply
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 1 Piece(s)
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaling cartridge: 1 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Round brush, small (black): 1 Piece(s)
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
Equipment
- Child safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on handle (two-step)
- Tank: can be refilled whenever needed
- Steam hose with trigger gun: 2.2 m
- Integrated on/off switch
- Accessory storage on the device
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs