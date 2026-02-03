Not only does the SC 5 EasyFix Iron cut a good figure, it also promises full cleaning power: An outstanding 4.2 bar steam pressure makes it the best steam cleaner in its class. Four-step steam regulation enables the steam flow to be adjusted as required. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. And thanks to a wide range of available accessories, it can clean smooth surfaces, extractor hoods, corners and gaps perfectly. The particularly practical steam pressure iron which is also included speeds up ironing by 50%. The VapoHydro function additionally enables hot water to be added and stubborn dirt to be removed more easily and washed away. The flexible EasyFix floor nozzle impresses with efficient lamella technology. Using the hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be conveniently attached to the floor nozzle without having to come into contact with dirt. The water tank can be removed and permanently refilled. it also comes with an integrated cable storage compartment, accessory storage compartment, parking position for the floor nozzle.