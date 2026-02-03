Impressive performance: the battery-powered CVH 2 handheld vacuum cleaner is a lightweight, effortless yet powerful device to remove occasional dirt, such as crumbs, dust and hair from furniture, floors and cars. Its compact, lightweight design means that this vacuum cleaner is also easy to operate and store away. Plus, the washable two-step filter system, comprising a fine steel mesh for coarse dirt and hair and the downstream HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998), ensures exhaust air is extra clean.