Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner CVH 3 Plus
Powerful and ready for use anywhere at any time: with the compact CVH 3 Plus handheld vacuum cleaner, you can say good bye to dirt in the living room, bedroom, kitchen or car.
A powerful (everyday) assistant: the battery-powered CVH 3 Plus handheld vacuum cleaner effectively removes all types of dirt, such as hair, crumbs and dust, from anywhere and without leaving a trace. Plus, the washable two-step filter system, comprising a fine steel mesh for coarse dirt and hair and a downstream HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998) ensures exhaust air is extra clean.Other benefits: high suction power and a longer service life thanks to the quiet BLDC motor, the compact and lightweight design, its two different suction levels with a battery run time of up to 20 minutes, and a convenient charging station including accessory storage.
Features and benefits
High cleaning performance thanks to the BLDC motorHigh suction power for all types of smaller cleaning tasks thanks to the BLDC motor.
Choice between two modesMinimum mode for long running time (max. 20 min), maximum mode for high suction power.
Charging station with accessory storageConvenient charging and easy to store on the charging station.
Lightweight and compact
- Effortlessly carry out small everyday cleaning tasks.
Ready to use immediately
- Can be used at any time and anywhere thanks to the compact design and simple use of accessories.
Two-stage filter system
- Ideal combination of fine steel mesh for coarse dirt and hair, as well as the HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998).
Washable filter and dust container
- Easy to clean under running water and can be reused.
Practical accessories
- Suitable for delicate surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Container (l)
|0.15
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 78
|Rated input power (W)
|70
|Runtime min. mode (min)
|20
|Runtime max. mode (min)
|10
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery voltage (V)
|7.2
|Voltage (V)
|7.2
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2
|Battery charging time with standard charger (h)
|4
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|330 x 76 x 76
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: 5 V / 2 A charging station + adapter (1 of each)
- 2-in-1 crevice nozzle
- HEPA filter type: HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Parking station with charging unit
Equipment
- Power control: with 2 performance levels
Videos
Application areas
- Furniture
- Vehicle interior