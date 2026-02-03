A powerful (everyday) assistant: the battery-powered CVH 3 Plus handheld vacuum cleaner effectively removes all types of dirt, such as hair, crumbs and dust, from anywhere and without leaving a trace. Plus, the washable two-step filter system, comprising a fine steel mesh for coarse dirt and hair and a downstream HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998) ensures exhaust air is extra clean.Other benefits: high suction power and a longer service life thanks to the quiet BLDC motor, the compact and lightweight design, its two different suction levels with a battery run time of up to 20 minutes, and a convenient charging station including accessory storage.