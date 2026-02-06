Vacuum cleaner DVAC 1500
Powerful with WOW-dynamic design: the DVAC 1500 dry vacuum cleaner is ideal for thorough cleaning and offers many different application options.
Convenient and with strong cleaning performance: the DVAC 1500 dry vacuum cleaner with an 18-litre container in a unique WOW-dynamic design impresses with powerful suction and allows for space-saving storage. The set includes a switchable floor nozzle for carpets and hard floors, a crevice nozzle and an upholstery nozzle for various application areas. Additional practical features include the blower function, convenient accessory storage and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle.
Features and benefits
Switchable dry floor nozzleThe switchable floor nozzle can be quickly and easily adjusted for textile surfaces or hard floors, ensuring optimal dirt pickup.
Convenient accessory storageSpace-saving, safe and practical storage of the included accessories.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handleThe device is easy and convenient to transport.
Large operating radius
- No cleaning interruptions thanks to the long cable and suction hose.
Convenient blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
Multifunctional accessories
- Effective cleaning of various surfaces with the floor nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Operating radius (m)
|7.8
|Waste container capacity (l)
|18
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|90
|Power cable (m)
|6
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|399 x 399 x 519
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.8 m
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Filter bag: Paper
- Floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
Equipment
- Blower function
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Upholstery