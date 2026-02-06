Convenient and with strong cleaning performance: the DVAC 1500 dry vacuum cleaner with an 18-litre container in a unique WOW-dynamic design impresses with powerful suction and allows for space-saving storage. The set includes a switchable floor nozzle for carpets and hard floors, a crevice nozzle and an upholstery nozzle for various application areas. Additional practical features include the blower function, convenient accessory storage and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle.