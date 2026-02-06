Wide operating radius and large dust container: with a long electric cable and a 22-litre dust container, the DVAC 2200 dry vacuum cleaner enables long operating times without annoying stops. It not only impresses with its powerful performance but also with its impressive, dynamic WOW design. Thanks to the adjustable suction power and various accessories, the vacuum cleaner can be used in many different ways. The switchable floor nozzle can be quickly and easily adjusted to the floor covering, ensuring optimum dirt pick-up. Practical accessory storage and an ergonomic carrying handle make storage and transportation very easy. Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can help.