The KVA 2 cordless vacuum cleaner: experience a new level of cleaning convenience! This compact vacuum cleaner combines outstanding performance with a user-friendly design for a spotlessly clean home. Maximum performance despite compact proportions! The optimised sealing of the KVA 2 ensures superior dust pick-up on all types of floor. Three cleaning modes adapt to every challenge, from quick spot cleaning to thorough removal of ingrained dirt. Weighing in at only approx. 2.1 kilograms, it is a real lightweight contender, ideal for effortless cleaning – even overhead. The 180° swivel joint makes it extremely manoeuvrable. Ultra-quiet vacuuming at less than 78 dB for maximum comfort. The multi-stage HEPA filter system ensures healthy indoor air by filtering out 99.9 percent of particles (tested in accordance with EN IEC 62885-4:2020/A1:2023) and guarantees clean exhaust air – making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers. For maximum flexibility and convenience, the KVA 2 can be charged via USB-C. The scope of supply includes a crevice nozzle, a soft dusting brush and a wall bracket. The KVA 2: your perfect partner for a clean home.