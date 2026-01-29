Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless myHome

Effortless vacuuming thanks to lightweight design: The VC 4 Cordless myHome takes the effort out of vacuuming in small households.

Maximum freedom of movement meets maximum comfort: The VC 4 Cordless myHome vacuum cleaner with a running time of up to 30 minutes saves the user from having to drag around a large unit. Its many intelligent features make vacuuming a joy: 1-click dust container emptying, boost function, quiet running, ergonomic design and an active floor nozzle to guarantee reliable dirt pick-up on hard floors and carpets. The handy Power Lock removes the need to constantly hold down the power button. Its carefully conceived design also means it can clean those hard-to-reach areas, such as along the sofa or under furniture.

Features and benefits
Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless myHome: Fine-tuned technology
Fine-tuned technology
Powerful 21.6 V battery, perfectly matched with active floor nozzle. Optimised running time of 30 mins in normal mode.
Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless myHome: Two-stage power control
Two-stage power control
Ample running time to clean small households. Optional boost mode. Up to 18 minutes running time at the highest power level.
Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless myHome: Easy to use
Easy to use
The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application. Simple 1-click filter emptying. Includes Power Lock for ease of operation.
Practically designed filter system
  • 3-stage filter system with cyclonic, air inlet and sponge filters.
  • No need to buy replacement filter bags.
  • Simple 1-click filter emptying.
Active floor nozzle
  • Optimum dirt pick-up by motorized roller.
  • Ensures reliable cleaning of surfaces.
  • Extreme manoeuvrability makes it very easy to move under furniture.
Easy stowage of cordless vacuum cleaner
  • Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily.
  • Space-saving design, always ready-to-go.
  • Convenient charging from fixed position.
Wide range of applications
  • Option to attach additional accessories for ideal cleaning in every area of the home.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 100 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Sound power level (dB(A)) < 78
Container capacity (ml) 650
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Voltage (V) 21.6
Capacity (Ah) 2.5
Run time per battery charge (/min) Normal mode: / approx. 30 Boost mode: / approx. 18
Battery charging time with standard charger (min) 345
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour White
Weight without accessories (kg) 2.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 230 x 236 x 1115

Scope of supply

  • Battery: 21.6 V / 2.5 Ah battery (1 pc.)
  • Foam filter
  • Air intake filter: 1 Piece(s)
  • Universal floor nozzle
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle and soft dusting brush (2-in-1)
  • Suction tube: Plastic
  • Small wall bracket

Equipment

  • Bagless filter system
  • Power control: with 2 performance levels
Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless myHome
Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless myHome
Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless myHome
Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless myHome
Battery-power vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless myHome
Videos
Application areas
  • Sealed hard floors
  • Carpets
  • Textile surfaces
  • Stairs
Accessories