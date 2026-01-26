Watering Unit WT 4
Easily progammable watering unit for watering on demand. Watering starts and stops at preset time. With removable display. With tap adapter and pre-filter.
For targeted watering according to requirements: The new water timer WT 4 is especially easy to program. Thanks to the detachable operating unit, the large controller and the clearly arranged control panel, the programming is easy and effortless. The maximum watering duration is 120 minutes. Each watering session starts and stops punctually and automatically at the respective pre-set time. Tap adapter and prefilter are included, the required 9-volt battery is not included. With water timers from Kärcher, the watering system starts and stops punctually at the pre-programmed time fully automatically. So not only does water flow when it is really needed - they save money and protect the environment. The Kärcher water timers are compatible with all known hook-and-loop systems.
Features and benefits
Individual setting of watering frequencyWatering on demand.
Automatic start and stopPrecise watering.
Removable displayFor convenient programming.
Includes tap adaptor and pre-filter
Indicator light for programming and battery status
Manual watering possible
Watering up to 120 min.
Flexible choice of start time
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|115 x 120 x 125
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Scope of supply
- Batteries included in scope of supply: no
Equipment
- Batteries required
- Number of batteries: 1 x 9 V Block
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Trees
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants