High-quality brass tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer for connection to two thread sizes. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!