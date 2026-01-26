Automatic Hose Reel CR 5.220
The CR 5.220 automatic hose reel boasts a 20 m 1/2" hose, an automatic hose retraction mechanism and a smooth hose extension mechanism.
The CR 5.220 compact automatic hose reel – which comes with a 20 m-long, premium-quality, phthalate-free (< 0.1%) 1/2" hose – can be effortlessly unreeled and reeled up again without the hose tying itself in knots. The hose retraction mechanism works automatically and is smooth and steady. The automatic hose reel is equipped with an integrated hose brake that ensures the hose is retracted in a controlled manner. The convenient wall bracket and supplied screws make mounting the hose reel easy, while also allowing for flexible swivelling. Accessories included in addition to the 20 m-long hose and the 1.5 m-long connection hose include an infinitely adjustable Plus nozzle, a hose connector, a hose connector with Aqua Stop and a G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer.
Features and benefits
Automatic hose retraction
- Fast and easy winding and unwinding without knotting.
Fully assembled
- Incl. 20-m + 1.5-m 1/2" hose, Nozzle Plus, 2 hose connectors, G3/4 and G1/2 tap adaptor.
Rotatable
- For flexible alignment.
Hose brake
- For reliable, controlled hose retraction.
Specifications
Technical data
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|8.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|487 x 285 x 402
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering