The CR 5.220 compact automatic hose reel – which comes with a 20 m-long, premium-quality, phthalate-free (< 0.1%) 1/2" hose – can be effortlessly unreeled and reeled up again without the hose tying itself in knots. The hose retraction mechanism works automatically and is smooth and steady. The automatic hose reel is equipped with an integrated hose brake that ensures the hose is retracted in a controlled manner. The convenient wall bracket and supplied screws make mounting the hose reel easy, while also allowing for flexible swivelling. Accessories included in addition to the 20 m-long hose and the 1.5 m-long connection hose include an infinitely adjustable Plus nozzle, a hose connector, a hose connector with Aqua Stop and a G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer.