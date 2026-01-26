In quality we trust

Kärcher sets high-quality standards for its products. However, should your Kärcher garden hose become faulty owing to a material or manufacturing fault, you are entitled to have the fault corrected free of charge within the warranty period. Depending on the model of Kärcher garden hose, the warranty period lasts between 12 and 18 years:

PrimoFlex®: 12 years

Performance Plus: 15 years

Performance Premium: 18 years

Changes in colour in your Kärcher garden hose are expressly excluded from the warranty. The warranty conditions issued by our sales companies also apply. You can view these via the link below or request them from the retailer: In the warranty conditions, you will find details of the content of the warranty, the geographical scope of the warranty coverage and the name and address of the warrantor. Needless to say, the warranty granted does not affect your statutory rights with regard to the seller of the device.