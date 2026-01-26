Garden shower

The 2-in-1 garden solution: Whether used as a delightful shower or a fully fledged spray lance for efficiently watering plants, the garden shower can be quickly set up and and stowed away in a minimum of space.

The 2-in-1 garden solution! The very stable, height-adjustable (1.50 - 2.20 m) garden shower can be set up in 3 minutes for a reviving shower on hot summer days. With the detachable shower lance you can enjoy a refreshing shower just as if you were in a conventional bathroom shower. The fine shower jet ensures significantly less water consumption compared to cooling oneself off with a garden hose. The shower lance can also be used as a fully fledged spray lance for efficiently watering plants. The shower can be quickly and easily disassembled and stored in a minimum of space during winter. This way you can be sure that nothing will be missing next summer. Further features: tripod and spike for optimal stability, adjustment of the water flow with one hand.

Features and benefits
Garden shower: Set up within 3 minutes
Set up within 3 minutes
Installation without the use of tools.
Garden shower: With tripod and spike
With tripod and spike
Guaranteed stability and robustness
Garden shower: Height-adjustable from 1.50 - 2.20 m
Height-adjustable from 1.50 - 2.20 m
Adjustable for different body sizes.
Water flow adjustment with one hand and on/off switch
  • Comfortable device operation.
Detachable shower and watering lance (2-in-1)
Wide shower jet
Movable spray nozzle (180°)
  • For convenient and easy use.
With convenient and space-saving stowage
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 735 x 850 x 2130

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: sprinkler
Garden shower
Application areas
  • Pool
  • Garden watering