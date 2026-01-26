Demanding watering tasks for plants with different requirements can be easily handled with the multi-functional spray gun Plus. The innovative membrane technology developed by Kärcher guarantees a drip-free spray head for every use – even when switching the spraying pattern. If required, the membrane on the shower disc can be removed and cleaned, so that the optimal spraying results are always achieved. The rotatable handle, with which the lockable trigger can be pointed forwards or backwards, allows for individual operating comfort. This model also features 4 spraying patterns: Shower, point and flat stream, as well as the fine spray mist. This is perfect for gentle watering of sensitive plants, while the shower is ideal for watering plant and flower beds. For smaller cleaning tasks in the garden, the point jet is recommended. And using the control valve, which can be operated with onehand, the water flow can be adapted according to requirements. By the way: Nozzles from Kärcher are compatible will all available click systems and can be connected to your garden hose without any problems.