Multifunction 6 dial sprinkler MS 100
Multifunctional and surface sprinkler MS 100 for small areas and gardens. 6 different nozzle shapes enable different types of watering. Max. watering area: 78 square metres.
The multifunctional and surface sprinkler MS 100 is perfect for small areas and gardens. 6 different nozzle shapes enable different types of watering. The maximum watering area is 78 square metres. The sprinkler can be easily connected to the garden hose and is compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.
Features and benefits
6 different nozzle shapes permit various irrigation types
- For watering as required
Loop for hanging the device integrated into the handle
- For simple storage/hanging.
Specifications
Technical data
|Water volume
|21 l/min
|Sprinkling diameter (2 bar)
|≤ 8,4 m
|Sprinkling diameter (4 bar)
|≤ 10 m
|Sprinkling area (2 bar)
|55 m²
|Sprinkling area (4 bar)
|78 m²
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|208 x 199 x 71
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Lawn
- Small areas