Hygiene solutions for your facility/business

How to create a safe and hygienic environment for people in education facilities

Alongside all recommended personal hygiene measures, there is more that you can do to ensure a safe level of hygiene in your facilities. Recommendations from international and local health authorities are shaping new hygiene standards: It's now all about infection prevention in public buildings.

Daily hygienic cleaning of all surfaces is key to providing a safe environment. The right choice of cleaning equipment and products, plus well-trained staff to implement the new cleaning protocol, can provide the desired level of hygiene. Thorough documentation of this work, as well as training support and video tutorials, ensure continuous focus. Due to the high levels of footfall in schools, universities and childcare facilities, hygiene measures according to the "new normal" need to be implemented during the re-opening phase. Touch points such as door handles, handrails, tables and chairs, as well as sanitary facilities, should be cleaned throughout the day, depending on the actual risk of infection. Floor disinfection is only necessary in sports halls or playrooms, where physical skin contact with the floor is possible. Outside areas, such as playgrounds or seating areas, belonging to a certain facility only need to be sanitised if a confirmed outbreak of an infectious disease has occurred at the facility.

Government guidelines and requirements set out by public authorities regarding hygiene measures in public environments need to be followed.