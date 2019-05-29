Dust extraction

What are the health risks?

Silica dust only requires a small amount to be airborne to create a health hazard. The harmful particles are not visible to the human eye, meaning that many workers are not aware they have even breathed this substance in. When this dust is inhaled, it can seriously damage the lungs, kidneys and airways, causing life-changing diseases including: lung cancer, silicosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma - in some cases it can even kill.

When working in a dusty environment without protection typically the body will breathe out 95% of the dust, but 5% of fine dust will remain in the lungs, which is harmful.

Silica dust remains in the lungs which causes inflammation, and leads to an increased chance of suffering from lung damage and scarring; it can also enter into the circulatory system and affect other organs such as the brain, heart and bones – the diagnosis often being silicosis.

Silicosis is an irreversible, progressive, disabling, and often fatal lung disease as the result of heavy and prolonged exposure to respirable size crystalline silica dust - a common mineral found in many materials on construction sites, including: concrete, rock, sand and granite.

The amounts needed to cause this damage are not large, please see below example. This shows the maximum amount of silica someone should be breathing in a day after using the right controls.

Over 500 construction workers are believed to die from exposure to silica dust every year, with silicosis a UK government-recognised industrial disease – it is therefore vital the risk from silica dust is taken seriously and exposure adequately controlled.