BR 30/1 C Bp CORDLESS SCRUBBER DRIER

Fast, hygienic maintenance cleaning and floor disinfection in small areas. The BR 30/1 C Bp Pack compact cordless scrubber drier with microfibre roller technology from Kärcher is suitable for all floor types.

    Our new, ultra-compact BR 30/1 C Bp Pack cordless scrubber drier is the ideal choice for hygienic cleaning of all types of hard flooring, including tiles and safety flooring. Compared with manual floor cleaning, the microfibre roller technology achieves up to 20 per cent better cleaning results and up to 60 per cent quicker drying times. Powered by a high-performance 18-volt lithium-ion battery from the Kärcher Battery Universe, the BR 30/1 C Bp Pack is the ideal solution for maintenance cleaning of smaller areas in offices, shops, medical practices, receptions, hotels and restaurants or even in canteens, schools and hospitals. Plus, when used with the Kärcher Disinfectant Cleaner RM 732, it's also ideal for disinfecting floor areas.

    Features and benefits
    Excellent cleaning results
    Excellent cleaning results
    Up to 20% better results than manual floor cleaning. Thorough uptake of dirty water, cleaning agents, coarse dirt and hairs. Increases cleaning quality and hygiene level.
    Quick drying times
    Quick drying times
    Up to 60% quicker drying time than manual floor cleaning. Short drying times reduce the slip risk of wet floors. Shorter cleaning times mean higher productivity and lower costs.
    High level of hygiene
    High level of hygiene
    Thorough uptake of dirty water, cleaning agents, coarse dirt and hairs. Hygienic cleaning process for increased safety at work. Lower risk of cross-contamination and pathogen transmission.
    Parking position with parking rests
    • No contact between wet rollers and floor when in parking position.
    • Quick-drying rollers.
    Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
    • Compatible with machines from the 18 V battery platform in the Kärcher Battery Universe.
    • Long lifetime and running time, short charging times, interim charging capability.
    • Up to 25% more productive than corded machines.
    Integrated pre-sweeping function with hair pick-up comb
    • Reduces and even removes the need for dusting and vacuum cleaning.
    • Reduces cleaning time by up to 50%.
    • Reduces total operating costs and cleaning costs by up to 50%.
    Compact, extra robust design
    • High-quality, durable components made from metal.
    • For high performance and low maintenance costs.
    Suitable for floor disinfection using Disinfectant Cleaner RM 732
    • Reduces and even prevents transmission of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.
    • Creates hygienically clean surroundings.
    • High standard of hygiene in the workplace reduces the number of days lost to sickness-related absences.
    Specifications

    Technical data

    Battery platform 18 V battery platform
    Drive type Battery
    Traction drive Advance by brush rotation
    Working width, brushes (mm) 300
    Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 1 / 0.7
    Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 200
    Battery type Removable lithium-ion battery
    Voltage (V) 18
    Capacity (Ah) 3
    Number of batteries required (Piece(s)) 1
    Performance per battery charge (m²) max. 200 (3.0 Ah)
    Run time per battery charge (min) max. 60
    Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min) 39 / 65
    Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
    Brush speed (rpm) 500 - 650
    Brush contact pressure (g/cm²) 40
    Water consumption (ml/min) 30
    Sound pressure level (dB(A)) max. 55
    Rated input power (W) 70
    Permissible total weight (kg) 12
    Colour anthracite
    Weight without accessories (kg) 6.1
    Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 340 x 305 x 1200

    Scope of supply

    • Versions: Battery and battery charger included
    • Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)

    Equipment

    • Two-tank system
    Videos
    Application areas
    • Ideal solution for offices, medical practices, reception areas, hotels and restaurants
    • Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
    • Ideally suited for offices, retail establishments, hotels, canteens, practices and law firms, hospitals and schools
    Accessories
    Compact, long-lasting, effective

     

    The Kärcher BR 30/1 C Bp is a commercial cordless floor cleaner for hygienically cleaning floor surfaces up to 200 square metres. You can use this device to effortlessly pick up coarse dirt and hair, wipe the floor and, in doing so, shorten the drying time.

     

    Clean floors with half the work

    Our Kärcher BR 30/1 C Bp reliably cleans hard floors thanks to its 2-in-1 system. It picks up coarse dirt and hair and, in the same step, wipes the floor using two rollers – this means that pre-vacuuming is a thing of the past.

     

    The performance speaks for itself. Thanks to its microfibre roller technology, the machine produces up to 20 per cent better cleaning results than manual floor cleaning. With the BR 30/1 C Bp cordless floor cleaner, pre-vacuuming is a thing of the past. Thanks to the effective combination of the pick-up of coarse dirt and wiping, your cleaning time is even reduced by up to 50 per cent and the floor can also be walked on again after around two minutes – thanks to the drying performance, which has been improved by 60 per cent when compared to a standard mop.

    The commercial floor cleaner is also extremely quiet with a sound level of just 55 dB, so there is no disruption to operations. Furthermore, it stands out thanks to its robust and compact design, and even the motor is significantly more long-lasting. Thanks to the battery-powered operation, the BR 30/1 C Bp can be used wirelessly and independently of any existing power outlets. The cordlessly floor cleaner is suitable for all floor types and for professional use in doctor's surgeries, beauty parlours, cafés, restaurants and other small businesses or retail businesses.

    Kärcher BR 30/1 C Bp cordless scrubber drier

    THESE ARE THE ADVANTAGES TO YOU

    Short charging time – long running time

    Thanks to a long running time, intermediate charging, whenever possible, the machine is always ready to use.

    Efficiency and speed

    The integrated pre-sweeping function with hair pick-up comb picks up coarse dirt and hair, and reduces the cleaning time by up to 50%.

    Effective cleaning for all floor types

    Thanks to its microfibre roller technology, the BR 30/1 C Bp cordless floor cleaner cleans up to 20% more effectively when compared to manual floor cleaning, and drying is an impressive 60% quicker than with a mop.

    Well-thought-out design

    Increased occupational safety thanks to the flexible design and slip-resistant parking feet.

    Optimum price/performance ratio

    Its outstanding cleaning results, short setup time and low maintenance requirements make the BR 30/1 C Bp an impressive machine.

    Cordless with a powerful battery

    The cordless floor cleaner has no power cable and is part of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.

    Design and quality

    Professional design with extremely robust structure and long lifetime.

    Hygienic disinfection

    The floor can be disinfected within just five minutes using only 3.0% Kärcher Disinfectant Cleaner RM 732 (including SARS-CoV-2).

    No disruption

    Extremely low noise level of just 55 dB(A).

    BY PROFESSIONALS FOR PROFESSIONALS – AN OVERVIEW OF THE PERFORMANCE FEATURES

    Simple and quiet cleaning performance of the BR 30/1 C Bp

    Efficient, simple cleaning performance

    Cleans up to 20% more effectively and dries up to 60% quicker than a mop.

    Simple filling of the fresh water tank on the Kärcher BR 30/1 C Bp

    1 l fresh water tank

    The 1000 ml fresh water tank can be easily filled with water and detergent.

    Pre-sweeping system and waste water tank on the Kärcher BR 30/1 C Bp

    700 ml waste water tank with pre-sweeping system

    The pre-sweeping system separates coarse dirt from the dirty water.

    Replaceable lithium-ion battery with one hour charging time

    Replaceable Li-Ion battery

    One hour charging time for 60 min. running time (with a 3.0 Ah battery)

    Agile and flexible design of the Kärcher BR 30/1 C Bp

    Flexible use below furniture

    The flexible joint makes it easy to clean underneath furniture and, thanks to the unit's low height, even hard-to-reach areas are a breeze to clean.

    Quiet operation: The Kärcher BR 30/1 C Bp

    Low noise level during operation

    With an operating volume of just 55 dB, guests and customers are not disturbed.

    Robust design and long motor service life on the Kärcher BR 30/1 C Bp

    Long lifetime and robust design

    Kärcher Professional devices stand out thanks to a reliable and robust design with a long motor service life of 800 to 1000 hours.

    Long-lasting and gentle rollers on the Kärcher BR 30/1 C Bp

    High-quality, long-lasting rollers

    Effective dirt removal on all types of floor.

    Non-slip parking and drying position thanks to the integrated parking feet on the BR 30/1 C Bp

    Parking position with parking feet

    Wet microfibre rollers do not come into contact with the floor – meaning that the coating is not damaged and no water marks are left on delicate floors. The rollers can therefore also dry more quickly.

    FLOORS ARE ALWAYS CLEAN – IN CAFES, SALONS, SURGERIES OR SHOPS

    Use

    • Suitable for all types of floor with an area of up to 200 m².

    • Floor types: Hard floors (ceramic, porcelain, concrete), stone floors (marble, terrazzo, granite, limestone), soft floors (vinyl, PVC, linoleum, epoxy, etc.), wooden floors (hardwood, laminate).

    • Maintenance cleaning for all surfaces that require a higher level of hygiene, a higher level of comfort and a faster drying result than with a mop.

    • Thanks to the extremely low noise level of just 55 dB(A), the BR 30/1 C Bp cordless floor cleaner can be used at any time and in any place.

    Floor cleaning in the shop with the Kärcher BR 30/1 C Bp cordless scrubber drier

    Areas of application

    • Hospitality sector: Hotel rooms, lobby, bathroom, changing room, kitchen, restaurant, breakfast area

    • Bars and restaurants: Fast food chains, small restaurants, cafés, catering, bakeries

    • Retail trade: Small businesses, boutiques, convenience stores, pharmacies

    • Public buildings: Schools, churches

    • Healthcare settings: Lobby, corridors, patient room, bathroom, changing room, doctor's surgery and dental practice

    • Offices: Lobby, canteen, bathroom, changing room

    Cleaning of liquids and dirt on the floor in the catering industry using the BR 30/1 C Bp