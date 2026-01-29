Compact, long-lasting, effective

The Kärcher BR 30/1 C Bp is a commercial cordless floor cleaner for hygienically cleaning floor surfaces up to 200 square metres. You can use this device to effortlessly pick up coarse dirt and hair, wipe the floor and, in doing so, shorten the drying time.

Clean floors with half the work

Our Kärcher BR 30/1 C Bp reliably cleans hard floors thanks to its 2-in-1 system. It picks up coarse dirt and hair and, in the same step, wipes the floor using two rollers – this means that pre-vacuuming is a thing of the past.

The performance speaks for itself. Thanks to its microfibre roller technology, the machine produces up to 20 per cent better cleaning results than manual floor cleaning. With the BR 30/1 C Bp cordless floor cleaner, pre-vacuuming is a thing of the past. Thanks to the effective combination of the pick-up of coarse dirt and wiping, your cleaning time is even reduced by up to 50 per cent and the floor can also be walked on again after around two minutes – thanks to the drying performance, which has been improved by 60 per cent when compared to a standard mop.

The commercial floor cleaner is also extremely quiet with a sound level of just 55 dB, so there is no disruption to operations. Furthermore, it stands out thanks to its robust and compact design, and even the motor is significantly more long-lasting. Thanks to the battery-powered operation, the BR 30/1 C Bp can be used wirelessly and independently of any existing power outlets. The cordlessly floor cleaner is suitable for all floor types and for professional use in doctor's surgeries, beauty parlours, cafés, restaurants and other small businesses or retail businesses.