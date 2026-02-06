High-pressure cleaner HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
First battery powered professional high-pressure cleaner HD 4/11 C Battery. For mobile applications, like, e.g. in the municipal area or in landscaping. Incl. 2x 36 V lithium-ion batteries.
Our HD 4/11 C Bp Battery is equipped with 2 extremely powerful 36 V lithium-ion batteries and is thus the first battery powered high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher that works at a professional level. The batteries of our 36 V battery platform guarantee excellent cleaning performance and long operating times and are compatible with other machines from the same range. The HD 4/11 C Bp is suitable everywhere where external power sources are not available, as is often the case for municipal tasks, in landscaping or in the activities of caretakers. Also beneficial: The highly mobile high-pressure cleaner is suitable both for vertical and horizontal operation. It also impresses with high-quality components such as a brass cylinder head, automatic pressure relief, the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings and clever accessories storage. eco!efficiency mode is perfect for lighter dirt in order to reduce the cleaning performance and thus extend the battery runtime for up to 34 minutes.
Features and benefits
36 V battery platformHigh cleaning performance and long run times. Compatible batteries across several ranges. Time-saving quick charger.
Economical and efficient eco!efficiency modeSaves energy and extends the runtime of the battery. Reduced cleaning performance for lighter dirt.
QualityThe automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life of the machine. High-quality brass cylinder head. Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Portability
- The integrated carrying handle on the front of the machine enables easy loading and convenient transport.
- Push handle can be retracted at the push of a button.
- Vertical and horizontal operation possible.
Highest possible flexibility.
- Self-sufficient high-pressure cleaning irrespective of external power sources.
- Shorter set-up times as the laying of power cables is deleted.
- Fully independent work is also possible with the aid of a suction hose for external water sources.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Flow rate (l/h)
|320 - 400
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|70 - 110 / 7 - 11
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 / 15
|Connected load (kW)
|1.6
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|7.5
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|2
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|30 (7.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|58 / 81
|Charging current (A)
|6
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Cable length of battery charger (m)
|1.2
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|26.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|31.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 370 x 930
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 36 V / 7.5 Ah Battery Power+ battery (2 pc.)
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Dirt blaster
- Water suction hose
Equipment
- Battery charger: 36 V Battery Power+ quick charger (2 pc.)
- Pressure cut-off
Videos
Application areas
- For independent, mobile high-pressure cleaning, e.g. for caretakers, in landscaping or in the municipal area.