The HD 7/18-4 Classic features a high-performance three-phase motor and completes all basic cleaning tasks with a 700 l/h water flow. High-quality components ensure maximum reliability and durability. The low-maintenance and service-friendly machine enables perfect access to all important components. The reduced cleaning times guarantee a high degree of profitability with perfect cleaning results. The machine features intuitive operation and is therefore particularly user-friendly. The compact dimensions and low weight also contribute to the simple handling of the high-pressure cleaner. Ample storage space is provided for the lance, nozzle and other accessories.