High-pressure cleaner HD 7/18-4 Classic
Reliable, low-maintenance, HD 7/18-4 Classic three-phase high-pressure cleaner. With a powerful crankshaft pump, rugged ceramic piston, innovative sealing technology and a water flow of 700 l/h.
The HD 7/18-4 Classic features a high-performance three-phase motor and completes all basic cleaning tasks with a 700 l/h water flow. High-quality components ensure maximum reliability and durability. The low-maintenance and service-friendly machine enables perfect access to all important components. The reduced cleaning times guarantee a high degree of profitability with perfect cleaning results. The machine features intuitive operation and is therefore particularly user-friendly. The compact dimensions and low weight also contribute to the simple handling of the high-pressure cleaner. Ample storage space is provided for the lance, nozzle and other accessories.
Features and benefits
Durable and robustExtra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings. Ceramic pistons for reduced wear and tear. High performance sealing packages for longer working times.
Especially easy to maintainWide-opening machine cover for easy access to all service and maintenance-relevant components. Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump. Integrated nozzle storage.
Improved cleaning performancePatented Kärcher power flat jet nozzles: up to 40 percent more impact force than conventional nozzles. High area coverage and thorough dirt removal.
Excellent mobility
- Large wheels and ergonomic push handle ensure optimal turning manoeuvrability and easy handling.
- The foldable push handle enables space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|520 - 700
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|70 - 180 / 7 - 18
|Max. pressure (bar)
|220
|Connected load (kW)
|4.9
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|56
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|709 x 469 x 1000
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Anti-twist system (AVS)
- Pressure cut-off
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning