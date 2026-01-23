High-pressure cleaner HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic
The high-pressure cleaner HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic impresses with a water throughput of 900 litres/hour, crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons, excellent sealing technology and long service intervals.
With a water volume of about 900 litres per hour, the HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic is the most powerful high-pressure cleaner in the HD Cage Classic range. This three-phase machine with 4-pole motor is designed for continuous operation and maximum cleaning performance and features a wide range of high-quality, long-lasting components, such as the crankshaft pump with ceramic piston or sophisticated sealing technology. This robust high-pressure cleaner also features a sturdy frame construction for effective protection against external influences. The intelligent operating concept ensures convenient and safe operation. The option to mount the machine on the wall is a practical, work-alleviating feature. In addition, all relevant components are easily accessible and maintenance-friendly. The long service intervals of the HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic round off the features of this highly reliable and powerful machine.
Features and benefits
Long-lasting and reliable4-pole electric motor. Brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reliable crankshaft pump with additional thermostat valve.
Robust and secureRobust tubular frame construction guarantees optimum protection of the machine. Built-in handles for transport.
Maintenance-friendlyExcellent access to all relevant components. Large water inlet filter for easy servicing.
Versatile
- The machine can be attached to the floor or the wall.
- Practical trigger gun storage with auto off function (Total Stop optional).
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|450 - 900
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|70 - 180 / 7 - 18
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|250 / 25
|Connected load (kW)
|5.9
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|52.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|64.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|625 x 500 x 360
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 600 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning