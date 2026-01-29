Designed for vertical and horizontal operation, our compact, mobile and powerful HD 8/18-4 M high-pressure cleaner enables maximum flexibility of use. Useful details such as Servo Control, our system for regulating water volume and working pressure directly on the spray gun, along with the easy manoeuvrability and low space requirements of this reliable machine guarantee maximum comfort. Driven by a 4-pole slow-running three-phase motor with pressure switch control, the new pump technology provides 20% higher cleaning performance and energy efficiency. The automatic pressure relief feature protects the high-pressure components from loads in stand-by operation. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity, ensure you can work without tiring and save on attachment and removal time. There are several options available for storing accessories directly on the machine for safe transportation.