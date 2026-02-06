High-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 M St
HD 8/18-4 M St middle-class pump unit with robust 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head and 4-pole, slow-running three-phase motor. Suitable for horizontal and vertical operation.
Our powerful HD 8/18-4 M St motor/pump unit with robust 3-piston axial pump and brass cylinder head, 4-pole, slow-running three-phase motor and pressure switch control impresses with up to 20% higher energy efficiency and cleaning performance. The stationary middle-class machine is designed both for vertical and horizontal use. The 3-point support on the rear of unit enables vertical wall mounting as well as horizontal installation. Easy access to the high-pressure pump, which is protected by a large water filter, and to the electronic components, is proof of the extremely maintenance-friendly machine design. Using the servo control function, the water volume and working pressure can be varied by selecting the corresponding nozzles. All high-pressure components are protected from loads in stand-by mode by the reliable automatic pressure relief feature.
Features and benefits
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 4-pole, slow-running electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Flexible operationFor vertical and horizontal operation.
Prepared for stationary operationSimple and robust 3-point attachment for wall mounting on the rear of unit. Space-saving, compact design. Robust plastic chassis reliably protects the pump against damage and dirt.
Easy servicing
- Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
- Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|760
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|270 / 27
|Connected load (kW)
|4.6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|31.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|34
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|290 x 300 x 565
Scope of supply
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry