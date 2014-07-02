Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact² M
Compact, manoeuvrable industrial vacuum cleaner with Tact² automatic filter cleaning system. Ideal for cleaning production machines and areas subject to health-endangering dusts, dust class M.
The IVC 60/24-2 Tact² M is a compact industrial vacuum with large wheels and brake rollers. The exceptionally manoeuvrable machine is perfect for cleaning production machines and areas.The vacuum cleaner is also approved for hazardous dusts in dust class M.The automatic Tact² filter cleaning guarantees a long operating time without any annoying interruptions.
Features and benefits
Dust class MComplete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M.
Fitted with two blower motorsFor powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Electronic control of the drive to avoid high inrush currents.
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²Automatic cleaning of the filters by means of targeted and powerful air blasts. Despite filter cleaning, the suction power remains constantly high. Long life of the filter reduces maintenance costs.
With compact flat pleated filter
- Clear compact design of the filter.
- Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|148 / 532
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2.4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0.95
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|60
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 690 x 995
Equipment
- Main filter: Flat pleated filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no