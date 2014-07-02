Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Tact²
The compact industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Tact² is perfect for cleaning production areas and machines. Thanks to the wear-free side channel blower, the machine can also be operated continuously and used, e.g., as a stationary suction device at production or packaging machines.
Features and benefits
Wear-resistant side channel blowerA side channel blower delivers high suction power with a very long lifetime of at least 20,000 hours. These machines are therefore ideal for multiple shift operation.
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²Automatic cleaning of the filters by means of targeted and powerful air blasts. Despite filter cleaning, the suction power remains constantly high. Long life of the filter reduces maintenance costs.
Equipped with compact flat pleated filterClear compact design of the filter. Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|68 / 244.8
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|286 / 28.6
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1.9
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|95
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|95.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 690 x 1240
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
- Automatic filling level shut-off